Boy, 15, found dead in Parkland apartment after Saturday night shooting

A 15-year-old boy is dead and an adult male may have been shot in an incident that unfolded in Parkland Saturday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

About 8:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Heatherstone Apartments in the 10400 block of 19th Avenue Court South.

Once there, they found the boy dead inside an apartment. Several witnesses said an adult male had also been shot, but who left the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.