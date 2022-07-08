15-year-old boy found after being reported missing in Mississippi

UPDATE: 1:53 P.M. 07/08/2022

The missing 15-year-old boy was found less than a day after the Tate County Sheriff’s Office reported him missing. Thank you to everyone who helped look for him. The sheriff’s office said that he is back with his family and is ok.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who went missing from his grandmother’s house in Tate County, Mississippi.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old was last seen around 9 a.m. on July 6, 2022.

He was last seen walking out of his grandmother’s house on Hwy 4 East at that time, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said he was visiting his grandmother’s house at the time and lives in Water Valley, Mississippi.

He was reported missing at 4 p.m. on July 6.

The 15-year-old is about 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or know where he may be, call the Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.

