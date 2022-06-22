Boy, 15, injured after gunfire flies through West Chatham window

A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by gunfire through a window at a West Chatham residence early Monday, according to Chicago police.

Police were called around 1:05 a.m. to the South Side residence in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue. The boy was then taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning and Area 2 detectives are investigating, according to police.