Boy, 15, killed in Augusta shooting

A 15-year-old was killed Wednesday in a shooting on Aiken Street in Augusta.

Jabari Webb, of Augusta, was shot at least once and pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

At 11:35 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the 500 block of Aiken Street for a shooting.

Webb was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m., according to the coroner's office. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Augusta Fire investigation: Augusta firefighters deemed at fault for January crashes, $1 million in damage

Augusta pimp sentenced to prison: District Attorney: Augusta pimp sentenced to 35 years in prison

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: 15-year-old shot and killed in Augusta