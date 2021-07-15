Boy, 15, killed by man who said he was ‘tampering’ with car

Biba Adams
·2 min read

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Carolina by an adult man who said the teenager was “tampering” with his car.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, when High Point police officers responded to calls that gunshots had been fired in a residential neighborhood. After canvassing the area, they discovered the boy, who had been shot twice in the chest and once in the arm.

Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate him at the scene, and he was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died just hours later.

Davonte Strickland, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Davonte Strickland of High Point, North Carolina was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon this week after he shot and killed a teen on his property. (High Point Police Department)
According to a report in The New York Daily News, three other juveniles were questioned in relation to the incident, but police “received no cooperation or detailed account of the events.”

In a news release, High Point police said, “During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a person and location of interest. A search warrant for a residence … was applied for and granted, and several items of evidence were seized from inside the location.”

“Investigators believe that Strickland’s shooting of the juvenile victim was his reaction to individuals on his property tampering with a vehicle in the driveway,” officials said.

High Point police detectives are still conducting an active investigation into the shooting.

“During this investigative process,” their release reads, “detectives will continue to conduct interviews of potential witnesses and involved parties, conduct searches of any people, vehicles or places that may contain evidence of the crime, and collect any other relevant materials that may aid in investigation or prosecution.”

Persons with information about the crime have been asked to contact the High Point Police Department.

Located nearly 20 miles southwest of Greensboro, High Point is home to just over 100,000 North Carolinians. Known for its handcrafted furniture, the city hosts High Point University and welcomes a large fine arts and theater scene.

