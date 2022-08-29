Boy, 15, loses arm in Queens subway surfing mishap

A 15-year-old boy suffered a severed arm Monday in Queens while trying to subway surf, police and sources said.

The teen was with three friends on an uptown R train at the subway station at the 74th St./Roosevelt Ave. station in Jackson Heights when the gruesome accident happened about 10:20 a.m.

Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital where he was listed in stable condition despite losing his left arm, police said.

Uptown M/R train service bypassed the station while police conducted their investigation of the incident, NYC Transit reported.