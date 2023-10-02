Boy, 15, and man, 44, shot on Argyle Street in Uptown, police say

A 15-year-old boy was being treated at Thorek Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the leg Monday morning in Uptown, according to Chicago police.

Police said the boy and a 44-year-old man were in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street around 11:15 a.m. when an unknown man approached them, produced a gun and fired at both, striking the teen in the left lower leg. The man was shot in the foot and was being treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Both victims were in stable condition, police said.

Police did not specify a relationship between the two victims.

No one was in custody, and detectives are investigating, police said.