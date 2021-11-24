Boy, 15, robbed, sexually assaulted woman, 56, Fort Worth police say; suspect arrested

A 15-year-old boy robbed and sexually assaulted a 56-year-old woman last week in south Fort Worth, police alleged on Tuesday as they announced they had arrested him.

The boy forced through the victim’s apartment door about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of South Hulen Street, Fort Worth police said.

The boy robbed the woman at gunpoint, police said. After she handed over belongings, the boy walked out of the door and seconds later returned to sexually assault her at gunpoint, police said. He left with two of the woman’s cellphones.

The boy left the apartment in the victim’s car, police said.

The vehicle was last seen parked in the 4700 block of Norma Drive. When police approached it, several people got out and ran.