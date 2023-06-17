Boy, 15, was shot in the chest at Stoner Hawkins Park in Akron on Saturday

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Stoner Hawkins Park in Akron, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. at the park at Stoner Street and Orlando Avenue and found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release.

He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred during Akron's Juneteenth celebration that began with a parade on Copley Road in West Akron at 1 p.m. and was scheduled to end at the park at 7 p.m.

Detectives are investigating the shooting to identify suspects, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or The Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Teen shot in the chest at Stoner Hawkins Park in Akron on Saturday