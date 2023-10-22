Boy, 15, shot dead in Belle Glade; two other teens wounded

BELLE GLADE – A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday evening in an incident that also left two other teens wounded by gunfire, police said Sunday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Southwest Avenue I in Belle Glade shortly after 10 p.m. after being alerted to gunfire by shot-spotter software. Deputies found three boys, two aged 15 and one 16, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where one of the 15-year-olds died shortly after arrival. The boy’s name is not being released per the Marsy’s Law privacy restriction, deputies said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

No further information about what led to the shooting was available Sunday. Detectives from the gang unit of the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the case. No suspects have been arrested.’

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or use the “See Something” feature on the sheriff’s office “PBSO” app (www.pbsoapp.com).

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Teen boy, 15, shot dead in Belle Glade; two others wounded