Boy, 15, shot to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development, police said Tuesday.

Javel Lawton was shot in the upper body behind a Bay View Houses building on E. 102nd St. near Seaview Ave in Canarsie about 9 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Officers responding to a 911 call and a ShotSpotter alert found the teen mortally wounded. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved.

Javel, who lived two miles away in East Flatbush, had no arrest record, police said.

Four shell casings were recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

The murder is the second in the city so far this year.