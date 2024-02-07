Boy, 15, shot on South Side
A 15-year-old boy was shot on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Fourth quarter earnings haven't been unblemished but Wall Street strategists say they've been good enough to support stocks' current levels.
Jerome Powell is pledging to keep politics off the Federal Reserve's docket in 2024. History suggests it's never quite that straightforward.
The Oilers' win streak is over, but their turnaround sure isn't.
So it turns out adding James Harden wasn't a huge negative.
The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the U.N. suffered an embarrassing loss in the Silver State Tuesday, receiving fewer votes than the "none of these candidates" option.
Wrigley Field last hosted outdoor hockey at the 2009 Winter Classic, and it looks like the iconic stadium will host yet again.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
Ex-Tesla and Ford Advanced EV development boss Alan Clarke is leading a Ford skunkworks project to develop a low-cost electric vehicle, TechCrunch has learned. Ford CEO Jim Farley made a brief reference Tuesday during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that a "skunkworks" team had been created to create a "low-cost" EV platform. TechCrunch has since confirmed that Clarke is leading the skunkworks project, which is about two years old and based in Irvine, California.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
If nothing else, it should help viewers change between games more easily.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Outstanding credit card balances reached $1.13 trillion at the end of 2023. Delinquencies ballooned too.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman offered a surprising take on the A's planned move to her city as the sports world descends on Las Vegas.
Electric motorcycle company Cake held talks with Harley-Davidson and other automakers in 2023 as it fought to stay alive, founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn told TechCrunch in an interview Tuesday. "I've had 40 meetings in the past three days," Ytterborn said, adding that most have been with two-wheeler brands. Ytterborn said his company began trying to raise a Series C as early as August 2022 and that he expected to be able to close with a similar mix of institutions and a few VCs.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
Eli Lilly blew past Wall Street estimates for its latest earnings but faces pressure ahead to deliver strong results for the year.
The 2025 Porsche Taycan receives a long list of updates including a new-look design, quicker acceleration, more features, and a higher base price.
Up next is Nevada, which is holding a primary for Democrats and Republicans on Feb. 6 followed by GOP caucuses on Feb. 8.
Full results from the Associated Press for the Nevada primaries and caucuses.
Not to burst Chiefs fans' bubbles, but Madden has been wrong the last three years when it comes to Super Bowl predictions.