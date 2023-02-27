Boy, 15, shot and wounded on Harlem street

A 15-year-old boy shot and wounded in Harlem is the latest victim of gun violence involving city teens, police said Monday.

The victim was shot in the abdomen on W. 135th and Lenox Ave. about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, just outside Harlem Hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition, cops said.

The victim was arrested last week on a gun charge, cops said. Further details were not immediately available.

Two possible suspects, both dressed in black, were seen running away. Two shell casings were recovered.

Last year, 157 victims under the age of 18 were killed or wounded by gunfire, an increase of 20 incidents from 2021, according to NYPD statistics shared with the Daily News.