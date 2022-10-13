Boy, 15, stabbed in clash with teen outside Bronx high school

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach by a teen rival during a bloody clash outside a Bronx high school Thursday, police said.

The teens got into a fight outside the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice on E. 163rd St. and Grant Ave. in Concourse Village about 8 a.m., just as students were on their way to school.

As the two teens fought, the victim’s adversary, also 15, pulled a knife and plunged it into the victim’s stomach, cops said.

Medics rushed the wounded boy to BronxCare Health System, where he is expected to recover.

The suspect was nabbed outside the school and taken into custody and the knife was recovered.

Charges against the suspect were pending Thursday.