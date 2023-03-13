Boy, 15, stabbed outside his Queens high school

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed across the street from his Queens high school Monday, according to police.

The teen had just been dismissed from August Martin High School on Baisley Blvd. near 155th St. in Springfield Gardens about 2:35 p.m. when he walked into Baisley Pond Park across the street, cops and police sources said.

There, he got into an argument with at least one other person who pulled a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The teen was uncooperative with police working to track down his attacker, sources said.

There were no immediate arrests.