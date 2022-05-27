Boy, 16, accused of stabbing another teen dies after being taken into custody

A teenager accused of stabbing another teen died after he had a “medical episode” while he was being taken into custody, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said Aaron Moten, 16, was wanted for stabbing a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

Officers said Moten died at a hospital in Orlando hours after they found him in the backyard of a home on Continental Drive.

Police said it all started when they got a stabbing call on Imperial Drive at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders found the 17-year-old bleeding from several stab wounds on her body.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Investigators said a K9 team tracking from the crime scene found Moten lying face down on the ground at the home on Continental Drive.

Moten was taken into custody at that point without any use of force, police said.

Paramedics were called in to evaluate him. Moten then became unresponsive soon after and officers carried him to the paramedics.

Police said paramedics were able to revive Moten at the scene but he died hours later at the hospital.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Moten’s body to determine his cause of death.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating.

Investigators said they believe Moten and the 17-year-old knew each other but they aren’t sure why he attacked her.

Police said crime scene technicians found a blood-covered knife inside the Imperial Drive home.

Officers said Moten was listed as a missing juvenile before the incident. He also had an active arrest warrant on charges of battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deprivation.

