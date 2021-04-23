Boy, 16, arrested in fatal shooting of Vancouver man at Portland store

Apr. 22—A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the March 31 slaying of a Vancouver man at a convenience store in Portland's Kenton neighborhood.

Michael Arrington, 53, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives identified the teen, whose name was not released. On Wednesday, members of the Homicide Detail, Enhanced Community Safety Team and Special Emergency Reaction Team arrested him in Southeast Portland, according to an agency news release.

The teen was lodged at the Donald E. Long juvenile detention facility on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

"While we can never bring back Mr. Arrington, I hope this arrest can bring a measure of closure to his family," Acting Police Chief Chris Davis said in the news release.

"I am particularly troubled about the young age of the suspect. This is, for us, a reminder of the important work we have in front of us in addressing the violence and the overall health of our community. I am especially grateful for the tireless work and countless hours the officers and detectives put into this case," he added.

Officers from the north precinct had responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to the store, in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street. Upon arrival, they found Arrington suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release states.

Paramedics with Portland Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response also responded and provided aid. Arrington was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the police bureau.

Police said they believe Arrington was a customer of the convenience store.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.