Boy, 16, arrested after loaded handgun found in backpack at Holt High School

DELHI TWP. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at school, police said.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. at the senior high school, Ingham County Sheriff's Office officials said in a news release. Administrators told the school resource officer they took the backpack from the boy and found a gun inside it.

Sheriff's deputies responded and took the boy to the Ingham County Youth Center. Officials said information about the incident would be forwarded to prosecutors.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said an astute school security team member saw some students interacting and noticed behavior "that didn't seem right." The boy admitted he had a gun in his backpack, he said.

School officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wriggelsworth lauded the school security team for "astute and decisive actions."

