Boy, 16, arrested in Makaha fatal shooting

May 22—Honolulu police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Makaha early Sunday.

Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the juvenile in the Liliha area at about 6:15 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder and firearm offenses.

Police responded to multiple calls of shots being fired at Makaha Beach sometime before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a male had been shot and was unresponsive on the ground, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded and conducted life-saving measures to no avail. The victim was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m.

A police investigation determined the suspect and victim were arguing prior to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene with another male in a white vehicle.

Police said it appeared the victim and suspect knew one another and that "this was not a random act."

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, Honolulu firefighters responded to a vehicle fire near the end of Waianae Valley Road. Police determined the vehicle, a white Ford Focus, was the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle has since been towed to the main police station.