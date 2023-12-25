Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after 22-year-old woman stabbed to death

Police at the crime scene on Monday at a residential property in Bermondsey, south London - Jordan Pettitt/PA

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in south London on Christmas Eve.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrived at a residential property in Spenlow House, Bermondsey at around 10pm on Sunday.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance provided emergency first aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

Her family has been informed.

The boy, who was known to the victim, was arrested nearby a short time later, and is in custody at a south London police station.

A police sniffer dog works at the scene. Detectives are investigating the case - Jordan Pettitt/PA

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said: “Our investigation continues and a team of detectives are working at pace to establish what happened that resulted in a young woman losing her life.

“My thoughts, and those of my team, are with her family and friends at this awful time.

“One person has been arrested, however we still need to hear from anyone who was in the Spenlow House area between 7pm and 11pm on Christmas Eve and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

“I would urge anyone with any information that may be relevant to our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, to come forward immediately.”