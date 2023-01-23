Boy, 16, charged as an adult in armed home invasion

Jan. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult for his alleged role in an armed home invasion where a man was pistol whipped Saturday.

Nihajj I. Johnson, of Brown Street, and an unknown suspect wore masks when they knocked on the door to a home in the 100 block of Poplar Street asking for a person, a juvenile, just after 1:30 p.m., according to court records.

When the male tenant told the pair that his son was not home, Johnson and his accomplice brandished handguns and forced their way inside pistol-whipping the male tenant, court records say.

A woman in the house ran to the kitchen where she was ordered to the floor at gunpoint. Another woman heard the commotion and went into a bathroom to call 911.

Johnson and the unknown suspect went to a bedroom they ransacked, court records say.

The woman in the bathroom heard one of the suspects say, "we got it, lets go."

Johnson and the unknown suspect fled the house but pistol-whipped the male tenant a second time.

As police responded to the scene, officers encountered Johnson and the other suspect in the area of Parrish and High streets. Johnson ran away as the other unknown suspect ran in another direction.

During the foot chase, Johnson was apprehended after he was stunned by a Taser. A backpack Johnson allegedly dropped contained a loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson with an altered serial number.

Officers searched for the second suspect but were not able to find him. A backpack dropped by the second suspect contained numerous items used for packaging narcotics, court records say.

Johnson was arraigned Saturday night by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on three counts of robbery, and one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, firearms not to be carried without a license, burglary, theft, reckless endangerment and simple assault. Vough jailed Johnson without bail deeming him a flight risk.

Police said the male tenant suffered head injuries but declined medical treatment.