Boy, 16, charged as adult in Chicago high school shooting that left 2 students dead and 2 others wounded

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly December shooting at Benito Juarez High School in Chicago, officials announced Friday afternoon.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged as an adult with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and weapons charges, according to Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx, who addressed the media during a news conference at Chicago police headquarters on Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown called the attack “senseless,” adding that he has “no clear idea” about motive but more details may be disclosed during the boy’s bond hearing.

Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were killed in the attack and two other students were wounded on Dec. 16, 2022, at dismissal outside the Pilsen school, 2150 S. Laflin St.

“As a mom my heart goes out to the parents,” of the students affected, Foxx said.

The survivors included a 15-year-old girl who was grazed in the thigh and a 15-year-old boy shot was shot in the thigh and shoulder, police said.

Brandon was a student at Juarez, while Nathan was a student at Chicago Bulls College Prep, police said. The surviving girl attends Juarez and the surviving boy is a student at Noble UIC College Prep, according to police.

In the days following the brazen attack, classmates staged demonstrations, including a walkout and held memorials while police asked for the public’s help after issuing an alert with picture of a person who was running outside the school at the time of the shooting.

The picture turned out to be the suspect, officials said at the news conference.

