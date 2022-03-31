Boy, 16, charged with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old girl in Columbia Heights

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree manslaughter for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl inside a Columbia Heights apartment last week.

Damico Jamal-Toyko High of Minneapolis was charged by juvenile delinquency petition Tuesday in Anoka County District Court for the killing of Derryanna Deashia Davis.

A spokesperson for the Anoka County attorney’s office said prosecutors are seeking to have High certified as an adult. High’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 26.

On March 24, shortly before midnight, police and emergency workers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building at 3925 Third St. N.E., just west of University Avenue. When authorities arrived, Davis was not breathing and did not have a pulse; she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the petition.

Investigators learned that Davis and High were among eight teenagers inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Several of them told investigators that High had been swinging the gun around and pointing it at the group, according to the petition. Others recalled that High was only pointing the gun at Davis before a single shot was fired, the petition read.

