Boy, 16, charged with murder for Queens street gang brawl that ended in stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for murder for a Queens brawl that ended with a 20-year-old gang member stabbed to death, police said Wednesday.

The accused killer, charged with murder, assault and weapon possession, is the fourth teen charged in connection with last month’s melee that killed Justin Shaw and wounded another 20-year-old man.

The others suspects, boys ages 13, 15 and 17, were charged a day later with gang assault. The oldest boy was also charged with weapon possession.

The fatal clash sparked off near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. in South Ozone Park about 3 p.m. Dec. 7.

Shaw and his friends were confronted by another group, and asked which gang he was loyal to, police said.

Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips, police said.

“We’re Mac Ballas,” one of the teens said, referring to a Bloods affiliate.

The answer sparked a brawl, with Shaw knifed in the chest and the other victim, also a Pay Bacc Crip member, stabbed in the right leg, police said.

Medics rushed both victims to Jamaica Hospital but Shaw could not be saved.