Boy, 16, charged with shooting a family member during an argument early Tuesday in Newark

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting a family member during a Tuesday morning argument in Newark.

The family member, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the arm, and Newark police said the injury appears not to be life-threatening.

Delaware has witnessed a number of violent acts at the hands of family members since Nov. 21. Six people have been killed by family members living in the same household in Harrington, Bridgeville and Townsend – reaching across all of the state's three counties, according to police.

The Newark incident began Tuesday morning as the man and boy argued inside a house in the first block of Madison Drive near Dickey Park.

About 6:15 a.m., the boy drew a handgun and shot the man, police said.

Officers found the victim and the boy at the scene. Officers also found the gun, which had been reported stolen in 2002 from North Carolina.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and the boy was taken to the police station, where he was charged with first-degree assault and four weapons offenses.

The boy is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center after failing to post $3,000 secured bail.

