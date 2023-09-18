Boy, 16, critically injures 15 year old in St. Petersburg shooting

A 16-year-old boy is in custody after police say he shot and critically injured a 15-year-old boy at a St. Petersburg apartment early Sunday.

The 16 year old faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the boy because of his age.

The shooting occurred before 4 a.m. Sunday at the Isles of Gateway Apartments located at 10600 4th St. N. The 15-year-old, who officers did not name, suffered a life threatening gunshot wound, police said. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition Sunday.

The two boys were acquaintances, police said.

Detectives found evidence that led to the 16-year-old boy’s arrest.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call (727) 893-7780 or text SSPD plus your tip to TIP411. No other information was released.