Boy, 16, critically wounded in Austin shooting, cops say

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded Friday morning in Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side, Chicago police said.

The boy was standing in a hallway in the 5000 block of West Madison Street around 11:12 a.m. when two people opened fire in his direction, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, with wounds to his back and abdomen, authorities said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.