Boy, 16, dead after accident with gun, Bridgeport police say

A 16-year-old is dead after being shot in Bridgeport by another teen who was messing around with a gun, police said Tuesday.

Nigel Powell was shot in the head shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on Valley Avenue, they said. He was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he later died.

According to police, the gunshot wound was originally reported as self-inflicted. But after further investigation and questioning, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile “was playing with the gun” when it went off.

Nigel Powell was with three other juveniles when he was shot, police said.

