Boy, 16, dead after robbery, shooting at Tampa’s Takomah Trail Park

TAMPA — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at Takomah Trail Park Tuesday after a group of people, including the teen, shot and robbed another person, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police received a call just before 4 p.m. Tuesday that a person was shot in the park at 10099 Takomah Trail. Officers arrived and found 16-year-old Ian Thomas with a gunshot wound. Thomas died at the scene.

Detectives later learned that a group of people, including Thomas, robbed and shot a 32-year-old man at the park. The 32-year-old fired a weapon in response, hitting Thomas.

The 32-year-old had a concealed weapons’ permit and legally owned his gun, according to police.

The robbery victim and the remaining suspects had fled the park by the time officers arrived. The 32-year-old was found in another, unspecified location. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening. The man is cooperating with detectives, police said.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.

