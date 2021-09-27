Boy, 16, fatally shot in Hartford, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot as he walked down a Hartford street overnight, police said.

The teen appeared to have been shot by someone in a passing car in front of 89 Martin St. in the Northeast neighborhood, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Police have not released his name.

The teenager lived in the city, he said, and police suspect he knew his killer. They are interviewing neighbors and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

It is the 28 homicide police are investigating this year.

Check back later for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.