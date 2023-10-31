Boy, 16, found shot to death in East Side

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death early Tuesday morning in the East Side neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said they found the boy at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the head in the 9900 block of South Avenue G. He was pronounced dead at Trinity Hospital, police said.

Nobody is in custody and detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

Authorities have not yet identified the boy, who is the second 16-year-old to be shot to death over 24 hours in Chicago. Ameer McMullin, 16, died around 5:45 p.m. Monday after an unknown person shot him multiple times Monday afternoon in Avalon Park.