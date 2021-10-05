Boy, 16, killed in possible exchange of gunfire between vehicles traveling through North Side neighborhoods

A 16-year-old male passenger in an SUV was fatally shot in the head late Monday in what police believe may have been an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles as they drove through several North Side neighborhoods.

The exchange ended when the SUV crashed into a parked car in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue in the South East Ravenswood neighborhood about 10:50 p.m. Monday.

The boy, who had not been identified Tuesday, was in a white Jeep Renegade as it traveled through neighborhoods including Horner Park and Lakeview. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head where he was pronounced dead at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday.

The medical examiner’s office said the shooting happened in the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue in Horner Park.

The 16-year-old boy was shot by someone in a red sedan, which police say was possibly a Dodge.

The driver of the Jeep ran from the scene after it crashed. Police said they recovered a weapon from the SUV.

No one is in custody, police said, and detectives are investigating.

