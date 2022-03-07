Boy, 16, Killed In Two-Vehicle Hit & Run | Illinois PatchPM
Here are the news stories trending across Illinois on Monday night:
Youth Dies In Hit-And-Run Crash: Cops
Police are looking for two vehicles that struck the teenager and left the scene.>>>Read More.
CPS Set To Go Mask Optional Next Week As Coronavirus Cases Wane
Chicago Teachers Union president Jesse Sharkey said CPS would face "consequences" for lifting the mask mandate without first negotiating.>>>Read More.
Coroner IDs Man Found Dead In Woods
"According to law enforcement sources, the man had suspected gang affiliations and had been missing since Jan. 3," police said.>>>Read More.
Man Who Saved Jogger During Dog Attack Recognized
The bystander, a concealed carry holder, tried to pull the Rottweilers off the woman before firing a single shot, saving her life.>>>Read More.
