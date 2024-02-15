Boy, 16, nabbed for Bronx subway gang shooting that killed bystander, wounded 5

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday for the Bronx subway station gang shooting that left a bystander dead and five others wounded, police said.

The teen was grabbed up after he was identified as one of at three wanted suspected triggermen in the Monday afternoon rush hour shooting at the Mount Eden subway stop Monday afternoon. No charges were immediately filed.

A “chance encounter” between rival gangs sparked a fight, during which three men pulled their guns and started blasting, cop said. The suspects continued firing at their rivals on the train platform and on the street below. At least 19 shots were fired, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a press conference Tuesday.

Those hit included Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, who was shot in the chest and died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Beltran-Sanchez was a hard-working immigrant who was hoping to return to his wife and children in Mexico, friends said.

“He was very hardworking, an excellent person,” a friend in Mexico messaged the Daily News in Spanish. “He faced a tremendous struggle but in short he was a great human being.”

The injured ranged in age from 14 to 71, police said. Most are believed to be innocent bystanders.

A wounded 15-year-old boy may have been the intended target of the gang members, police sources said. He was shot in the thigh and right ear and is a suspect in a prior non-fatal shooting that occurred north of the station.

Cops on Tuesday released surveillance images of two of the three suspects wanted for the shooting. They identified the third suspect shortly after the shooting but were looking to arrest him.

During a video put out on X titled “NYPD: Most Wanted” Chief of Patrol John Chell encouraged the suspects to surrender.

“Let us be clear. You can run, but you can’t hide,” Chell said, pointing at the camera. “Either turn yourself in, or we will come find you in your house, in your car or wherever and we’ll give you a one-way ticket to jail.”