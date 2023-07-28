Boy, 16, pleads guilty to murder after teen stabbed at triplets' farewell party

Charlie Cosser was stabbed on July 23

A 16-year-old boy has admitted fatally stabbing a teenager at an end-of-term party in the grounds of a £1.5m countryside mansion in Sussex.

Charlie Cosser, 17, died on Tuesday two days after he was attacked in the early hours on Sunday at Balomano Farmhouse near Warnham.

His attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to murder at Lewes Crown Court where he was warned he faces a life sentence.

The youth, from Chessington, exchanged a raised fist salute with his father while his mother wept in the public gallery during the hearing on Friday.

Speaking afterwards, the boy’s father said he shared the blame for Charlie’s death and said he had never seen his son drink alcohol.

He said: “It’s not just him, we are all guilty. He is a child, we are all responsible and should have been making sure they were not drinking.

“I never saw him drinking before. I haven’t been able to see him for five days and he is only 16, he is a child.

“We need him to know we love him and we will stay with him all his life.”

Police investigate the crime scene after the stabbing that left the boy with life-threatening injuries

Kevin Light, defending, told the court the underage boy had been drinking before Charlie was stabbed multiple times at the party attended by a large number of young people.

“He’s a young man of previous good character, he doesn’t carry knives and didn’t take one with him,” said Mr Light.

“He had drunk a lot and others will say he was seen to be drunk.

“As a result, he has some amnesia. He accepts that he was the person responsible for the stabbing and the murder in this case but he says he did not take the knife with him.”

Amy Packham, prosecuting, said there was no evidence to show where the knife used in the stabbing had come from.

The boy will be sentenced in September.

Judge Christine Laing KC told him: “Having pleaded guilty to this matter, you know there is only one sentence this court can pass and that is life imprisonment.”

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied assisting an offender at another hearing at Crawley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Story continues

The girl, from Horsham, listened with her mother in court as the charge was read to her.

She pleaded not guilty to arranging transport from the scene, allowing an offender to stay at address, arranging for change of clothing and footwear and putting a bloodied towel in washing machine.

Prosecutor Melanie Wootton said the young girl was significantly involved in concealing evidence and a suspect.

She will appear again in court next month for a case management hearing.

Charlie, known as Cheeks, Cosser was described as caring and loving by his devastated parents.

The 17-year-old, from Milford in Surrey, died in hospital on Tuesday July 25.

In a statement from his family, dad Martin, mum Tara, older brother Adam and younger sister Eloise paid tribute to him.

“Our lives have been destroyed by the tragic and unnecessary loss of our son.

“Despite courageously battling right till the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe and he tragically passed away on the evening of Tuesday 25 July.

“He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him.

“Charlie’s wider family are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss.

“Tributes have been pouring in from Charlie’s wide circle of friends which we would like to acknowledge have brought us huge comfort in our darkest hours.

“We would also like to thank on our and Charlie’s behalf, all of the efforts of the emergency services who treated him on the scene, as well as the whole of the critical care team at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, who did absolutely everything they could to save our precious boy, with the upmost compassion, empathy, sympathy and care.

“His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”

A 52-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Another 16-year-old boy, initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, is now being treated as a witness and will face no further action.

Police are still appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This remains a complex and fast-moving investigation, and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information about this tragic incident to come forward.

“We know there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and we are keen to speak to them.

“In the meantime, we urge the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.