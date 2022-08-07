Boy, 16, shot dead in Fort Worth, police say; authorities have not announced arrest

A 16-year-old boy who had been shot to death arrived on Saturday with a relative at a gas station in west Fort Worth about a mile from where he was fired upon, according to police.

Police believe the victim was shot in the 9700 block of Legacy Drive. The teenager arrived about 5 p.m. at the QuikTrip in the 300 block of Clifford Center Drive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the victim’s name.

Police did not announce an arrest.