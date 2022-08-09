Boy, 16, slain in Fort Worth had been shot in the head, medical examiner’s office says

The Tarrant County Medial Examiner’s Office on Monday released the name of a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death last week in west Fort Worth.

With a relative, Aaron Hall arrived in a vehicle about 5 p.m. Saturday at a gas station about a mile from where he was fired upon in the 9700 block of Legacy Drive, authorities said. Hall was shot in the head, the medical examiner’s office reported.

Police have not announced an arrest.

Hall died in the vehicle that was parked at the QuikTrip in the 300 block of Clifford Center Drive.