Boy, 16, stabbed to death in one of London's most exclusive suburbs minutes before New Year

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed stabbed to death in one of London's most exclusive suburbs minutes before New Year. Police say the victim was attacked on Primrose Hill - a celebrity enclave where houses sell for multi-million pound fees - at around 11.40pm on New Year's Eve. Officers administered First Aid before paramedics and a helicopter ambulance arrived. But the boy, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight. Detectives say the area was "busy" with New Year revellers at the time. The victim’s devastated family are being supported by specialist officers. Police say a male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Extensive cordons remain in place as scenes of crime officers conduct a fingertip search. The victim was the 22nd teenager to be murdered in London in 2023, 18 of whom were fatally stabbed. A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers administered First Aid before London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics arrived. "Despite their efforts, the victim, believed to be a 16-year-old boy, was sadly pronounced dead shortly before midnight." He added: "Extensive police cordons remain in place as officers conduct forensic examinations of the scene and the surrounding area. "Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time. If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help us, please call 101."

