Boy, 17, ‘ambushed and murdered’ in Polk County park, sheriff says

A 17-year-old was shot to death in a park in Polk County Monday night, Sheriff Grady Judd announced at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at Gordon Heights Park near Bartow at about 9:40 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found Taigur Taguri of Bartow dead in the driver’s seat of a red Chevrolet Silverado truck. A 19-year-old woman who was in the truck was not injured, Judd said.

Judd said the woman told deputies that Taguri had asked her to go on a ride with him and they went to the park. He told her that he was going to “sell marijuana to some guys,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The woman said several males approached the truck, opened both doors and began shooting Taguri. Multiple guns were used and Taguri was shot several times.

“They ambushed and murdered this young man,” Judd said, later adding: “They immediate pulled open the door and massacred him.”

No arrests have been reported.

Judd said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting. Anyone with information can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

“The sooner we get these men off the street the better,” Judd said, later adding: ”We need to find out who it was who murdered this high school kid.”