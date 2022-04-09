Boy, 17, arrested in shooting outside NYC high school that killed girl, injured two others

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged in a shooting outside a New York City high school that left one teenager dead and two others injured, police announced Saturday.

The suspect was charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon. NBC News is not naming him because he is a minor.

Angellyh Yambo, 16, was killed when shots rang out around 1:40 p.m. Friday near a South Bronx high school. Another 16-year-old girl was shot in the shin, and a 17-year-old boy was hit in his buttocks, police said.

"While Angellyh's loved ones are devasted, we can pray that this arrest brings them some sense of solace," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

The victims were leaving the school when gunfire erupted. Authorities said Saturday that the two teenage girls were half a block away when they were shot. The boy was a block away when he was struck.

Police believe the suspect fired at least six shots. A motive was unknown, but Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack said Friday that the shooter was seen on security video “gesturing to somebody” before opening fire.

Sewell said Friday that she believes the gunfire resulted from a dispute.

Mayor Eric Adams called the shooting an unacceptable tragedy.

"We lost a 16 year old baby in the Bronx today. We pray for this young girl, for her family, and for the other two victims in the hospital," he said in a tweet.