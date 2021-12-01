Boy, 17, becomes fourth victim in Michigan high school shooting

A 17-year-old student is the fourth victim to die in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday, officials said.

The boy, Justin Shilling, died around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities previously identified the three other students who were killed as Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Tate Myre, 16.

Seven others were seriously wounded, including a teacher, and taken to hospitals, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Authorities said more than a hundred 911 calls came in to dispatch.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old student, fired at least a dozen shots before he was taken into custody.

"Deputies responded and within five minutes had the suspect in custody," Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, and McCabe said the suspect "invoked his right to not speak."

The handgun believed to have been used was recovered. Investigators believe the suspect's father bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun on Friday, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Bouchard said on CNN Wednesday morning that it’s clear the suspect "came out with the intent to kill people."

"He was shooting people at close range, oftentimes towards the head or chest," he said. "It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous. And our forensic team was working all night and so far I believe they recovered over 30 shell casings. So, we believe he fired at least 30 shots."

Bouchard said the suspect's parents have asked for a lawyer, and under Michigan law authorities cannot speak with a juvenile without parental permission.

"They have refused that permission," the sheriff said. "So, we can’t get the motive from the suspect that we have in custody, but we think we’ve got a path to get a lot of supportive information as to how and why this occurred."

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.