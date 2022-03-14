Boy, 17, charged with attempted homicide after 15-year-old girl injured in Erie shooting

A 17-year-old boy is facing an attempted homicide charge as an adult in a Saturday morning shooting that seriously injured a 15-year-old girl at an east Erie residence.

Erie police accused Sincere D. Dorsey, of Erie, of shooting the girl several times during a confrontation inside the bedroom of a residence in the 2000 block of Prospect Avenue. The shooting was reported on Saturday at about 2:50 a.m. Officers found a stolen handgun when Dorsey was arrested, police said.

Officers were called to the residence on a report of a home invasion and learned while on their way to the scene that one person had been shot. The officers located the girl in an upstairs bedroom with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, according to information in Dorsey's criminal complaint.

The girl was taken to UPMC Hamot, where she underwent surgery. The girl, who was shot in the stomach and lower extremities, was last listed in stable condition on Sunday, investigators said Monday.

Officers wrote in the complaint that witnesses at the scene told them the suspect, later identified as Dorsey, was seen standing by the back door of the residence before he went through the living room and headed upstairs, where the bedroom where the girl was shot was located.

Investigators said it also appeared that the suspect fled the area on a bicycle. Officers followed bicycle tracks in the snow to the 2000 block of Linwood Avenue, where they found a bicycle in a yard. Officers then followed footprints leading from the bike to the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue, where the officers found Dorsey hiding under the back porch of a residence, according to information in the complaint.

Police said Dorsey ran off, but he was eventually apprehended in the back yard of a residence in the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers found a black Glock 9mm handgun in the yard near Dorsey, according to the complaint.

Officers said they checked the gun's registration and leaned that it had been reported stolen in 2021.

Members of the Erie Bureau of Police Identification Unit processed the Prospect Avenue residence for evidence and found two different shell casings. One of the casings matched the ammunition found in the recovered gun, officers wrote in the complaint.

Erie police charged Dorsey with offenses including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, person not to possess a firearm, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. Police charged him under the Fisher Bill, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults.

Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney arraigned Dorsey on the charges, set bond at $250,000 and placed him in the Edmund. L. Thomas Adolescent Center.

Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah on Monday credited the efforts of patrol officers in apprehending the accused shooter.

"The quick action by the Patrol Unit took a potentially violent offender off the street," Lorah said.

Other cases involving teens

Dorsey is the fourth Erie teenager in the past month to be charged as an adult under the Fisher Bill for gun crimes. The rise in gun offenses involving juveniles has prompted police agencies and others in the Unified Erie anti-crime initiative to focus their efforts on children of middle-school age. Much of the focus has been on older teens.

• Nyjuan Manning, 15, was charged with offenses including felony counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure in a Feb. 11 shooting in the 200 block of East 28th Street. Police accused Manning of firing multiple gunshots from two handguns at a passing vehicle. No one was reported injured, but investigators said some of the bullets struck an occupied business.

• Deangelo J. Troop Jr., 16, faces charges including two counts of attempted homicide in a shooting that happened on Feb. 20 in the area of East 22nd and Reed streets. Police accused Troop of being involved in a shooting in which gunshots were fired from a vehicle toward at least two other people. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, at 2220 Reed St., was hit by gunfire.

• Shameek M. Smith, 15, faces charges including felony counts of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license in a Feb. 28 shooting in the 900 block of Ash Street. Police accused Smith of firing gunshots at a passing Jeep Compass, striking the it with bullets.

