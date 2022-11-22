Boy, 17, charged with first-degree murder after deadly Orange County shooting

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Orange County.

Orange County deputies said Jaeden Reid was arrested in Volusia County on Monday.

Records show Reid is charged with first-degree murder.

Deputies said Reid’s arrest is related to the death of Dean Mitchell.

Mitchell was shot and killed in August on Baywood Avenue in Orange County.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

