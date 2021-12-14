LANSING – A teenager has been charged in connection with a shooting incident that left a 17-year-old girl dead and three other people injured Friday near the intersection of South Cedar Street and East Miller Road.

A magistrate denied bond for Lemmie Edward Jones, 17, of Lansing, during an arraignment hearing Monday in 54A District Court.

Jones is charged with open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and two weapons charges, including discharge of a weapon from a vehicle causing death, court records indicate. He was arrested without incident on Monday, Lansing police said.

No attorney was listed for Jones in court records, and it was unclear if he has legal representation.

Arianna Christina Delacruz, 17, of Lansing, died after being shot about 4:20 a.m. She was found in a vehicle alongside two other injured teens and an injured baby, police said.

An 18-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy and a 10-week-old baby were taken to a hospital with critical or serious injuries, they said. The conditions of all three victims were improving, police department spokesman Robert Merritt said Monday.

A hearing to determine whether Jones should stand trial on the charges is tentatively set for Dec. 29.

Lansing police responded to another shooting incident about 5:12 p.m .Friday in the 3800 block of Maybel Street and found a 12-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believed the boy was shot by someone in an approaching car and were searching for two suspects who fled in a metallic blue sedan, possibly a 2010-2012 Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call Lansing police at 483-4600.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Boy, 17, charged in shooting that killed 1 teen, injured two other teens and a baby