Boy, 17, fatally shot in Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was shot around 2:50 pm. in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.