Boy, 17, girlfriend arrested after Volusia teen shot over Instagram post, deputies say

Deputies in Volusia County said they have arrested a 17-year-old for shooting another teen earlier this month.

Officials said Tyler Lopez turned himself in to law enforcement Monday morning.

Lopez was taken into custody on an attempted first-degree murder charge related to a shooting that injured another teen on Aug. 4 on South Brooks Avenue, records show.

Officials said Lopez’s girlfriend was also taken into custody and charged as an accessory.

Detectives said despite receiving “limited cooperation from the victim,” they determined the shooting “stemmed from a conflict over [an] Instagram posts that revived a longstanding feud.”

Deputies said Lopez’s girlfriend, Tazaria Carter, was “present for the shooting, drove Lopez away from the scene, had contact with him afterward and tried to conceal details during the investigation.”

