Boy, 17, in serious condition after being shot in chest on North Broadway, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday in the Oliver neighborhood in East Baltimore, police said.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Broadway for a shooting, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Officers located the boy, who was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating the incident.

