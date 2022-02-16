Boy, 17, in serious condition after being shot in chest on North Broadway, Baltimore Police say
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday in the Oliver neighborhood in East Baltimore, police said.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Broadway for a shooting, Baltimore Police said in a news release.
Officers located the boy, who was taken to an area hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating the incident.