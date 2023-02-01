Boy, 17, seriously injured in shooting at south Sacramento park, sheriff says

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot Tuesday evening at a south Sacramento park, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Edwin A. Smith Community Park, near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, Gandhi said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and no suspect information was immediately available.