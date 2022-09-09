Boy, 17, shot near Lincoln High School in Brooklyn; gunman sought as victim recovers in hospital

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded near his Brooklyn high school Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim, struck in the abdomen, was rushed to Coney Island Hospital and is expected to survive. The gunman, clad in a gray hoodie and black pants and carrying a black book bag, is being sought.

The shooting happened just past 1:05 a.m. outside Lincoln High School — near Ocean and Shore parkways. Classes had ended for the day at 12:42 p.m.

The gunplay prompted a shelter in place order, with no one permitted to leave the school while police investigated.

On Wednesday, the first day of the school year for charter schools, Unique Smith, 15, was shot dead inside McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn shortly after classes ended. The gunman and an accomplice are still being sought.

A witness told police she heard the victim and the suspects talking about a gang shortly before the shooting.

Smith was a student nearby, as Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools.