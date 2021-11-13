Boy, 2, in critical condition after fall from Bronx apartment window

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell nine stories from his apartment window in the Bronx Friday, police said.

The boy fell from a rear bedroom window in NYCHA’s Forest Houses on Trinity Ave. near E. 165th St. in Morrisania around 5:45 p.m., cops said.

The toddler’s mother and an 11-year-old girl were in the apartment when he tumbled from the window, which police believed housed an air conditioning unit.

The boy, who was conscious and alert when medics arrived on the scene, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Last month, 3-year-old Daniel Galeas fell four stories to his death when he squeezed his way through an air conditioner panel in Harlem.

About a week later, a 5-year-old boy survived a similar freak accident, where he wedged himself between a cooling unit and the window frame and fell five flights to the ground.